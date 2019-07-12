Hunt for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon enters 4th day

CHICAGO — It’s day 4 of gator watch at the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

Chicago’s most famous amphibian is still keeping the experts guessing and drawing onlookers.

The 4-footer is assumed to have been someone’s pet, until it got too big and was released into the lagoon.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on the issue Thursday, saying she thought it was one of those urban legends, until she saw a picture of the gator from earlier in the week.

So far, none of several traps set has attracted it.

“Alligator Bob” of the Chicago Herpetological society has been monitoring the traps and patrolling in his canoe. He’s back out there Friday.

