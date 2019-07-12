Heat/humidity locking in for an extended stay

July is prime for heat in Chicago and this July is certainly no exception. Temperatures should top 90-degrees for the seventh time this year Saturday, the start of what is likely to be the city’s longest stretch of 90s in at least seven years, since eight straight days from June 30-July 7, 2012. The humidity will also be on the rise as dew points climb into the 70s sending heat indices to triple-digits on a daily basis. The best chances for rain during this developing heat wave will be ahead of a Saturday afternoon cold front when some strong thunderstorms are expected to develop. The only noticeable cooling will be felt at the lakeshore where onshore winds will lower temperatures on Sunday. Aside from a daily chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorm, the only chance for significant precipitation will be mainly south of the area on Tuesday as the remnants of Barry move through the southern Midwest.