BERWYN, Ill. — Inbound and outbound Metra BNSF trains are moving again near Berwyn after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

Metra said trains are operating with extensive delays and commuters should seek alternative transportation if it is an option.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person struck.

Go to metrarail.com for the latest travel information.

Metra Alert BNSF – Track #1 is open near Berwyn and trains will begin to move. Train #1227 will go past the incident site first then inbound trains will proceed. Trains are operating with extensive delays. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) July 12, 2019