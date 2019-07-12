CTA may pay more for train cars due to tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The trade war with China is causing the El to pay a heft price for new rail cars.

The CTA has a deal with a subsidiary of a rail car company in China so they can buy hundreds of new train cars.

About 15% of the parts will come from China, and those parts will be hit with a 25% tariff.

The tariff adds on about $59,000 to the price of each rail car.

The CTA said the Chinese company has to pick up any new costs from the tariffs. The manufacturer has not agreed to that yet. They are still talking.