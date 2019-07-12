× CPD commander reassigned after allegedly going over 100 mph, refusing to stop for trooper

CHICAGO — A Chicago police commander has been reassigned while the police investigate a speeding incident last month.

An Indiana State Trooper said Area Central Cmdr. Edward Wodnicki was clocked at more than 100 miles an hour on westbound Interstate 94 and he refused to stop for the trooper.

Wodnicki was in an unmarked car, with his blue lights flashing, and the trooper said he was talking on his cellphone while driving.

He finally stopped when state police deployed spike strips on the road.

A CPD spokesman said Wodnicki was on his way back to Chicago to oversee a death investigation.