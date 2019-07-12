× Chicago man faces child porn solicitation charges

CHICAGO — A man accused of asking young boys for nude photos faces multiple charges, including child pornography solicitation.

Desmond Holcombe Jr., 20, turned himself in to Chicago police Thursday morning.

Holcombe communicated with two male victims over social media between January and March, according to Chicago police. He requested nude photos and videos, and to perform sexual acts in exchange for money, police said.

He was charged with two felony counts of indecent solicitation/criminal sex assault, two felony counts of grooming, two felony counts of indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and one felony count of solicitation of child pornography.