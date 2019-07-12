Chicago man charged after dragging state trooper with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A man has been charged for trying to kill an Illinois state trooper in May by dragging him from his car after a crash.

Christopher Overton, 23, is facing attempted first degree murder for the incident.

According to investigators, a state trooper was talking to Overton after a crash about what had happened. Police said that was when Overton tried to drive away.

The trooper tried to stop him, but then was dragged by the vehicle from the side of the door for about half of a block before running off.

The trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries.