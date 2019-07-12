× 7 scooter companies cited for not meeting pilot program terms

CHICAGO — Seven scooter companies have been cited and fined in the first month of Chicago’s pilot program for failing to meet guidelines.

Citations with a maximum fine of $1,000 were issued to Bird, Bolt, grüv, JUMP, Sherpa, Spin and Wheels. The city said the companies failed to meet strict safety and operations guidelines, for the four-month pilot program.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection issued a press release saying the companies were cited with the following:

• Operating Outside of the Pilot Zone – Bird

• Failure to Limit Scooters to 15 mph – Wheels

• Failure to Require Post-Ride Pictures – Bolt and grüv

• Failure to Respond to Complaints Within Two Hours – Sherpa and grüv

• Failure to Be Responsive to Concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – Spin and Wheels

• Failure to Affix Educational Brochure to Scooter – Bird and Sherpa

The BACP said the pilot program is being evaluated based on ridership, safety and resident feedback.