7 scooter companies cited for not meeting pilot program terms

Posted 5:46 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, July 12, 2019

CHICAGO — Seven scooter companies have been cited and fined in the first month of Chicago’s pilot program for failing to meet guidelines.

Citations with a maximum fine of $1,000 were issued to Bird, Bolt, grüv, JUMP, Sherpa, Spin and Wheels.  The city said the companies failed to meet strict safety and operations guidelines, for the four-month pilot program.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection issued a press release saying the companies were cited with the following:

• Operating Outside of the Pilot Zone – Bird
• Failure to Limit Scooters to 15 mph – Wheels
• Failure to Require Post-Ride Pictures – Bolt and grüv
• Failure to Respond to Complaints Within Two Hours – Sherpa and grüv
• Failure to Be Responsive to Concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – Spin and Wheels
• Failure to Affix Educational Brochure to Scooter – Bird and Sherpa

The BACP said the pilot program is being evaluated based on ridership, safety and resident feedback.

