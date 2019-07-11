When was the last time Chicago recorded a 100-degree temperature?

Dear Tom,
Larry Silver
Dear Larry,
It’s been seven years since the city last reached an official triple-digit temperature, when a high of 103 was recorded on July 6, 2012. It was the last of four that summer, that started with a high of 100 on June 28, followed by three-in-a-row with highs of 102, and pair of 103s on July 4-6. The city’s only other 100-degree high this century was 102 on July 24, 2005. Dating back to 1871 Chicago has logged just 65 triple-digit days, with the 1988 drought summer logging the most with seven. The city’s earliest 100 was a high of 102 on June 1, 1934 and the latest, 100 degrees on September 7, 1960. Chicago’s all-time official highest temperature was 105 degrees on July 24, 1934, but, though not official, Midway recorded 109 degrees the day before on July 23, 1934.

