For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Hot, humid weekend approaches
-
Cloudy skies, scattered showers expected this weekend
-
One more day of heat before a cooler weekend
-
Heat and humidity eases for weekend
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
-
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Cooler, more pleasant weather for the weekend
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week