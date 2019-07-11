Preview of live music at this year’s Silver Room Block Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded in 2002, The 16th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party celebrates the spirit of community and togetherness, culminating in this year’s theme, “The Greater Good”. Each year, we dedicate ourselves to presenting a cultural experience that uplifts our community through avenues of partnership, creative collaboration & social engagement. Over the years, the Block Party has grown into a vibrant and thriving affair, offering itself as a launchpad and space-making opportunity for emerging and established artists from the vast reaches of Chicagoland. “The Greater Good” honors a sense of sacrifice for the sake of unity and collective ownership. The Sound System Block Party is an acknowledgement and celebration of the rich & diverse culture of our city and a testament to the great work that can be done when people come together for the sake of building.

The Silver Room and Chicago Sinfonietta Present Residents Orchestrate Project at the 16th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party: The Greater Good.

Chicago Sinfonietta designed the Residents Orchestrate Project to create opportunities for engagement in Austin, Back of the Yards, Garfield Park, and North Lawndale. This program connects neighborhood residents and community stakeholders to co-curate free and accessible public programming, music performances, and social seminars.

Saturday, July 20

10a - 9p

Downtown Hyde Park

www.silverroomblockparty.com