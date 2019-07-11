Suburban kennel owner charged in fire that killed nearly 30 dogs

WHEATON, Ill. — The owner of a suburban kennel where nearly 30 dogs died in a fire in January has been charged.

Garrett Mercado, 29, faces 28 misdemeanor counts alleging animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties, the Chicago Tribune reports. Mercado, who owned D&D Kennels near West Chicago, was charged Wednesday and posted bond Thursday. His next court date is Aug. 12.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Sheriff James Mendrick are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the charges.

