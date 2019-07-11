Small plane crashes in Wheeling area: reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEELING, Ill. — A small plane reportedly crashed into the Dam Woods near the Chicago Executive Airport.

The crash reportedly happened on Dundee Road between Dam 1 and I-294, just northeast of the airport Thursday evening.

First responders were searching for a plane and pilot in Dam Woods.

Air traffic control audio suggests that the pilot made contact with the tower since the incident.

There was no information on the number of passengers or any injuries caused from the crash.

No further information was provided.