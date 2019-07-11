Sister Mary Jo Sobieck leaves ESPYs empty handed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Sister Mary Jo Sobieck from Marian Catholic High School left the ESPY Awards empty handed on Wednesday night.

She was nominated for best viral sports moment, but lost to UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi.

Sobieck went viral for an epic pitch at the Chicago White Sox Game last summer.

Sobieck said while winning would have been nice, this teaches a lesson of resilience. She said it is another opportunity to grow.

Sobieck also said she was able to meet people like tennis star, Billie Jean King, and Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach, Muffet McGraw. She said it was cool to meet athletes that she looked up to while she was growing up.

She also said her outfit made her easily recognizable to people at the show. While some may focus on fashion, Sobieck said, "God sees the soul not the swag."