Ricky O’Donnell discusses the Bulls’ offseason on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's been a bit of a rough stretch for the Bulls and the guys who've helped to start their rebuild since the summer of 2017.

John Paxson and Gar Forman have taken their fair share of criticism in the post-Derrick Rose era for a few moves that haven't worked out. Many times it's outweighed some of the good moves they've made with a few pieces to the rebuild.

But after this offseason, there is less criticism for "Gar-Pax" thanks to a few smaller moves that add more depth at areas of need. Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation, who has criticized the duo in the past, even gave them credit for their work so far in free agency.

He talked about that and more on the team's offseason on Sports Feed Thursday night with Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above.