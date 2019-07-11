× Man continues legal battle to bring ’emotional support’ pig to Chicago parks

CHICAGO — A man who wants to bring his “emotional support” pig to Chicago’s parks may proceed with part of his lawsuit against the city and Park District.

A judge recently ruled 37-year-old Kenneth Mayle can move forward with his claim the city broke its responsibility to offer reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities.

The city and Park District declined to comment on the decision.

Mayle has said he and the pig have been told to leave several parks and beaches. He says he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.