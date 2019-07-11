Man, 40, charged after woman sexually assaulted at homeless encampment

CHICAGO — A man from Blue Island was arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault after officials said he attacked a woman at a homeless encampment on the Near West Side.

Prosecutors said the woman was at a Greyhound bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. on Saturday around 7:24 a.m. when Kenneth Horner, 40, rode up to her on a Divvy bike and offered to help her find shelter. Police said the man then led her to a homeless encampment under the I-290 overpass on the 400 block of South Des Plaines Avenue and assaulted her.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries that required surgery.

Investigators said Horner was convicted on a weapons charge and was on parole.

Horner was denied bail on Thursday.

