Lunchbreak: Smoked Turkey Breast and Baked Beans

Sam Jones, Owner/Pitmaster of Sam Jones BBQ

Event:

Windy City Smokeout

July 12-14, 2019

United Center

1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612

Windy City Smokeout runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 12; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 13; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Single day festival passes start at $40, tickets are available for purchase online and day-of tickets can be purchased at the door.

www.windycitysmokeout.com

Smoked Turkey Breast

Recipe:

1 whole turkey breast, 4 to 5 pounds, skin removed

2 tablespoons Rub Potion Number Swine (recipe below)

DIrections:

Preheat a smoker (or charcoal grill) to 250ºF. Sprinkle the turkey breast generously on all sides with the rub.

Place the breast on the rack and cook it for about 90 minutes, or until it gets the right mahogany color. We’re not looking for jet black here. The internal temperature should be 130ºF.

Wrap the turkey tightly in foil, flip it over, and place back in the smoker (or charcoal grill) until the internal temperature is 165ºF, this will take around 45 to 60 minutes additional minutes.

Remove the foil and retain the collected juices. Let the turkey rest for 30 minutes. Slice, then pour the collected juices over the sliced meat. Serve.

Rub Potion Number Swine

Makes 3 ½ cups

Recipe:

1 cup paprika

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup salt

¼ cup ground black pepper

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup ground mustard

¼ cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground onion powder

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

Directions:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well with a whisk or with gloved hands. Toss generously on any barbecue you cook, except the whole hog. Any remaining rub can be stored in a sealed container in a cool, dry place for several months.

Baked Beans: Recipe: ½ pound (80/20) ground beef ¼ bell pepper, cut into ¼ inch dice ½ small red onion, cut into ¼ inch dice 2 (15 oz) cans pork and beans, drained (Bush’s recommended) 1 cup Sweet Barbecue Sauce (see below) *For A Whole Hog Party (makes 70 to 80 servings) 4 pounds (80/20) ground beef 2 bell peppers, cut info ¼ inch dice 4 small red onions, cut into ¼ inch dice 2 (114 oz) #10 cans pork and beans, drained 8 cups (64 oz) Sweet Barbecue Sauce (page 128) Directions: Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large pan over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef together with the bell pepper and onion. Cook the beef all the way through while stirring to break the beef into chunks. The onionand pepper should be wilted. Drain the fat off the beef once it’s done. Pour the beef mixture into a 9 by 13-inch baking dish or a dutch oven. Add the beans and barbecue sauce and mix well. Bake uncovered for 40 minutes. Serve immediately. Sweet Barbecue Sauce AKA Bean Sauce There’s no need to heat this sauce. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix until the sugars are well dissolved. It will keep in the refrigerator for weeks. Recipe: 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar 1 ¼ cups light brown sugar 2 cups ketchup 2 T Worcestershire sauce 2 T yellow musard ¼ cup Kraft barbecue sauce (I know, right?) Directions: Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large pan over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef together with the bell pepper and onion. Cook the beef all the way through while stirring to break the beef into chunks. The onionand pepper should be wilted. Drain the fat off the beef once it’s done. Pour the beef mixture into a 9 by 13-inch baking dish or a dutch oven. Add the beans and barbecue sauce and mix well. Bake uncovered for 40 minutes. Serve immediately. Eastern North Caroline Barbecue Sauce Recipe: Makes about 1 quart 3 cups apple cider vinegar ½ cup sugar 2 T crushed red pepper 2 T ground black pepper 1 T chili powder 1/3 cup Texas Pete Hot Sauce ½ cup bottled barbecue sauce, such as Sweet Barbecue Sauce *For A Whole Hog Party Makes about 1 gallon 3 quarts apple cider vinegar 2 ¼ cups sugar ½ cup crushed red pepper ½ cup ground black pepper ¼ cup chili powder 1 ½ cups Texas Pete Hot Sauce 2 cups bottled barbecue sauce, such as Sweet Barbecue Sauce

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix until the sugar is well dissolved. Alternatively, place in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake vigorously until the ingredients are combined.