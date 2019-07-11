× Lincoln Yards sports field set to open July 28

CHICAGO — The first small piece of the Lincoln Yards mega-development is about to open to the public.

A one-acre park with three sports fields is set to open July 28 at the southern end of the 55-acre site along the Chicago River on the city’s North Side.

The fields are part of a planned $6 billion development that includes residential, hotel and office towers, as well as restaurants, bars, retail, entertainment and 21-acres of open space.