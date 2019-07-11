Lincoln Yards sports field set to open July 28

Posted 12:29 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, July 11, 2019

CHICAGO — The first small piece of the Lincoln Yards mega-development is about to open to the public.

A one-acre park with three sports fields is set to open July 28 at the southern end of the 55-acre site along the Chicago River on the city’s North Side.

The fields are part of a planned $6 billion development that includes residential, hotel and office towers, as well as restaurants, bars, retail, entertainment and 21-acres of open space.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.