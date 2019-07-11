Jared Wyllys discusses the upcoming 2nd half of the Cubs & White Sox season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The very quick All-Star break comes to an end for the north and south siders on Friday.

The Cubs will be home to face the Pirates to start a nine-game homestand while the White Sox will start a ten-game road trip in Oakland. For Joe Maddon's team, the pressure is on the shake their inconsistent ways and make the playoffs for a fifth-straight season. Meanwhile, Rick Renteria's young group hopes to continue the progress made in a much more positive first half than many expected.

Jared Wyllys of Sporting News and Forbes discusses both teams on Sports Feed Thursday night with Josh Frydman. The guys also talked about the MLB in general as well, which you can watch in the video above or below.