For more weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Hot, humid weekend approaches
-
Hottest day of the year likely Wednesday, hot and humid this weekend
-
Hot, humid temps; rain possible Sunday
-
Hot, humid weather sticks around through holiday week
-
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday
-
Hot and humid week with storm possible
-
-
Hot and humid week, isolated storms possible
-
Cooler, more pleasant weather for the weekend
-
One more day of heat before a cooler weekend
-
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
-
Severe weather explodes over Chicagoland
-
Hot, humid with scattered showers through Friday
-
Slight risk of storms Sunday, hot and humid temperatures continue