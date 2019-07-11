Heat/humidity to build over coming days—then hold through next week; “easterly” lake breezes will temper beach temps over weekend; the hot spell’s predicted to be 2019’s longest to date; “Barry” could become hurricane before landfall in Louisiana unleashing life-threatening downpours/flooding
Generally dry Saturday, cold summer days are over
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
Severe weather explodes over Chicagoland
Strong thunderstorm moving through southern Lake and northwest Jasper counties in northwest Indiana through about 10:15 pm
Ladybug ‘bloom’ shows up on National Weather Service radar
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Wide band of showers, thunderstorms moving into northern Illinois
Strong thunderstorm over central Cook county.
Severe thunderstorm watch cancellation.
Scattered thunderstorms western sections this evening
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
5 tornados confirmed in Illinois after strong storms
How would the weather be affected if the oceans were fresh instead of salty?