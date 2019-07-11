ESPY Awards nominee Sister Mary Jo talks about the red carpet over Skype

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sister Mary Jo, a nominee for the ESPY Awards talked to our anchors over Skype about her experience on the red carpet. She may not have won but her time there was something she referred to as an "opportunity". Being a nominee allowed her to meet multiple celebrities including some that she says to have looked up to as a kid. While everyone came to the red carpet in suits and dresses she wore her regular nun attire to represent her beliefs. According to Sister Mary Jo "God sees the soul, not the swag".