Employee fatally crushed in accident at Northwest Side car wash

CHICAGO — A man was fatally crushed by machinery at a car wash in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Express Car Wash in the 4800 block of West Lawrence.

The man was been identified as 45-year-old Adam Cerceo, an employee of the car wash.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released details about the accident.

