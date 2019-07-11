COPA investigating after police pepper spray, use stun gun on man in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a Facebook video showed Chicago police pepper spraying and using a stun gun on a man in Little Village last week.

Angel Ramirez, 30, was recording police officers who were making a traffic stop on July 4 at a gas station near 28th Street and Pulaski Road when officers told him to stop recording and move away from the scene.

The video shows Ramirez being restrained, hit with pepper spray and police used a stun gun on him. Ramirez then collapsed on the ground.

Ramirez is due in court next month after being charged with resisting an officer.