Comedian Charlie Berens talks Mountain Dew and life as a news comedian

Comedian, host, actor and Emmy-winning journalist Charlie Berens came on set today to give our news anchors some need-to-know info on the "Dew-nited States". After giving our anchors a good laugh, they discussed his show the Manitowoc Minute. The show was originally just a viral video series but after large success it is now a hour-long variety show that sells out at venues within minutes. Charlie’s career extends beyond the Manitowoc Minute. From creating content for Funny or Die, TBS Digital and Fox Sports 1, to hosting shows for Fox, CBS Sports Network and Variety. Berens’ skill set proves invaluable in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Berens is currently on tour with the Manitowoc Minute Live and if you would like to see more of him, you can catch him at

Zanies Rosemont

Tonight, 7:30pm

Parkway Bank Park

5437 PARK PLACE

http://rosemont.zanies.com/