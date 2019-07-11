Coastin’ The Country Ep. 10: How wave pools work, Maxx Force coaster debuts

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s finally here – heat and humidity! For a while there, it felt like it would never happen. While many Chicagoans can’t stand it, it’s a beautiful thing for area waterparks.

We were invited out to Raging Waves waterpark in Yorkville to go behind the scenes and see how their wave pool works. I always wondered how all of the waves are generated! The process is fascinating, and new technology lets parks do things they were never able to do before.

Raging Waves co-owner Randy Witt showed us around and took us into the wave generating room. I discuss it in detail on this week’s podcast. Here is the video that aired on WGN Morning News this week…

If you haven’t been down to Raging Waves, it’s a really neat independent waterpark. They have the wave pool, of course, but they also have a bunch of other big thrill waterslides, along with rides for younger kids. Here are a few of the things I’ve done there over the years..

If you are a Disney Parks fan, you’ll know all about this – Raging Waves sells DOLE WHIP! It’s basically a soft-serve pineapple treat. Disney World is the only other place I’ve seen it, but you can get it here, too!

You can find more information about Raging Waves, including their hours and pricing, here.

Also within the last week, I was at Six Flags Great America to ride their new launch coaster Maxx Force.

This week on the podcast, I have an update on the CANOPY that will go up to shade riders while they’re waiting in line. You can listen in the player above or download the show wherever you listen to podcasts. Here are some of my Maxx Force rides, in case you missed them!

