Chicago Scene: Details on CPD & CFD 20th Annual Bravest vs Finest Charity Baseball Game
Anthony Budvaitas, Captain of Chicago’s Bravest team; Chicago Fire Fighter
Katarina Perez, Member of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
Antonio Godinez, Officer in the 010 district
Event:
CPD & CFD 20th Annual Bravest vs Finest Charity Baseball Game
Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., Chicago, IL 60616
7/16/19
Pre-Game ceremony begins around 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are available online at each website – the ticket sales benefit the organization from which they were purchased.
Police Memorial Foundation: https://www.cpdmemorial.org/
Gold Badge Society: http://cfdgoldbadgesociety.org/