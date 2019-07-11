Chicago Scene: Details on CPD & CFD 20th Annual Bravest vs Finest Charity Baseball Game

Anthony Budvaitas, Captain of Chicago’s Bravest team; Chicago Fire Fighter

Katarina Perez, Member of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Antonio Godinez,  Officer in the 010 district

Event: 

CPD & CFD 20th Annual Bravest vs Finest Charity Baseball Game

Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., Chicago, IL 60616

7/16/19

Pre-Game ceremony begins around 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are available online at each website – the ticket sales benefit the organization from which they were purchased.

Police Memorial Foundation: https://www.cpdmemorial.org/

Gold Badge Society: http://cfdgoldbadgesociety.org/

 

