Chance the Rapper reveals he’s the voice of character in ‘The Lion King’

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper revealed he voiced the character of “Bush Baby” in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

Chance told Instagram followers Wednesday that he was brought in as a consultant for the remake, because the original Lion King had such an impact on his music and life.

The rapper said one thing led to another, and eventually the movie’s director, Jonathan Favreau, had him reading lines as “Bush Baby.”

The Lion King, which also stars Beyoncé as the voice of Nala, premieres in theaters Friday, July 19.