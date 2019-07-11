LIVE GATOR CAM: Alligator hunt continues in Humboldt Park Lagoon

CHICAGO — Efforts will continue Thursday to capture the alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

The gator was first spotted Tuesday morning by photographer Ren Horst-Ruiz who was taking pictures with clients, as was later confirmed by Chicago police.

Experts put new traps in the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed.

The alligator has been spotted by spectators several times over the past few days — including our WGN photographers.

“Alligator Bob” from the Chicago Herpetological Society spent his second full day scouring the lagoon in his canoe, trying to trap the animal.

The Chicago Police Department posted warnings around the lagoon, and advised people to stay away from the water.