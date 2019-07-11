2,200 Illinois DCFS staffers to undergo mandatory training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the fourth of a series of stories by WGN-TV taking a look at DCFS, issues facing the agency, and plans for reform.

CHICAGO — DCFS has come under fire after some of the children the agency was sworn to protect died on its watch. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called for action. One of the first steps toward change is more training for the thousands of social workers on the front lines.

Over 2,200 staffers will be going through mandatory training immediately. Some of them will also get experiential training at one of the state’s two simulation labs that are designed to set the scene for a troubled house.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has more on the story.