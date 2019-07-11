Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violinist from the Chicago Sinfonietta played in one of our studios today for the news cast. The orchestra has continued to perform for 29 years, playing six European tours, two Kennedy Center performances, two Millennium Park concerts attended by over 19,000 people, and 15 recordings. Sinfonietta often includes compositions that are carefully pieced together and preserved through recording and the production of sheet music. Unusual instruments and musical styles like the bagpipes, steel drums, sitar, Indian Ghazal music, hip hop, and yes, even cell phones have served as centerpieces.

For more information visit https://thesilverroom.com/pages/party

SATURDAY, JULY 20

10A - 9P

53RD AND LAKE PARK

CHICAGO