1 dead, 2 rescued after sailboat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A woman has died and two people are hospitalized after a boat capsized in Lake Michigan.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, just south of Fullerton.

A 28-year-old woman was ejected from the boat after it apparently crashed into a jetty, which was likely masked by the high-water level. The Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit conducted a nearly hour-long search before locating the woman underwater, over 500-yards away from the boat and on the other side of the break wall.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say a man and woman from the boat were rescued and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Names weren't immediately released.

According to a witness, the boat was speeding before it capsized.

It is unknown at this time how fast the boat was traveling or where the group was heading, but they were northbound and much further from shore than where their boat ended up.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the woman killed was not wearing a life vest.