Whip Cracker Adam Crack and performers from the Bristol Renaissance Faire were at WGN this morning!

Posted 11:36 AM, July 10, 2019

Guiness World Record holder, Whip Cracker, Adam Crack and performers from the Bristol Renaissance Faire were at WGN this morning discussing the faire. The Bristol Renaissance Faire celebrates the renaissance in such a unique way. Offering a variety of entertainment, games, and rides that would be great for a nice family outing. The faire takes place every Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday, from now until- September 2nd in Bristol, Kenosha County, WI.

For more information about tickets for the Bristol Renaissance Faire visit http://www.renfair.com/

