Volunteers build beds for children in need

CHICAGO — Last month, WGN News reported on several teens in DCFS care who had to sleep on the floor of a state office building. Now, an organization is tackling the issue by getting kids their own beds.

For months, it's been a constant hum of drills for the volunteers of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to build beds to children and families in need.

One question that's on the minds of a group of volunteers, brings them to build beds.

"We just can't build them fast enough," Dave King, volunteer, said. "What kid doesn't have a bed?"

The organization's Oak Forest chapter is new — just five months in the making.

"It did take us a little while to fund raise for the materials and tools and everything that we needed," King said.

Yet, the garage full of lumber and trucks packed with mattress boxes is still not enough.

In one single day, the organization received 18 bed requests from seven different cities on the South Side of Chicago.

The small group has built and delivered over 100 beds since February.

The beds are covered in new sheets, a comforter and a pillow, the first many children have laid their heads on in a long time.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is in need of donations, both monetary and for supplies to keep up their work.