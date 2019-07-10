The ‘Humboldt Park alligator’ has been spotted on WGN Morning News

CHICAGO — Wednesday was a beautiful day for a teddy bear party tea party at WGN Morning News, until it was crashed by an unwelcome party guest.

The "Humboldt Park alligator" made its way out of the Humboldt Park lagoon and chased producers and teddy bears around the WGN's lawn.

The gator was first spotted Tuesday morning by photographer Ren-Horst Ruiz who was taking pictures with clients.

Officials couldn't say how the creature got in the lagoon in the first place, but it's likely that someone owned it and dumped it when it got too big.

