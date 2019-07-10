Teacher charged in sexual assault of 11-year-old

Posted 8:53 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, July 10, 2019

SKOKIE, Ill. — A suburban teacher was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement that Mohammedimran A. Mulla, 32, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Skokie police said on Friday July 5, they began an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old female student at the Noor Learning Center in Skokie. Mulla is a teacher at the center. According to its website, it is a religious school.

As a result of that investigation, police arrested Mulla the next day.

Mulla was denied bail. And will appear for a bond review on July 30.

 

 

