MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A prisoner who is considered “dangerous” has escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. police said.

Travis Hornett, 39, fled from a work detail on prison grounds. Officials believe he is still in the area.

Hornett is 5 feet, 4 inches, 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was wearing khaki clothes when he escaped.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.