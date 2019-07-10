Possible decades-old safe excavated from Chicago synagogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Construction crews found a safe that's possibly decades old at a synagogue in Lakeview.

Bulley & Andrews Construction Firm found it while digging up the parking lot at the Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 North Broadway.

One of the construction workers who allegedly made the discovery, Jack Bellavia, spoke to WGN Midday News Wednesday. He said they were 6 to 8 feet down trying to install a sanitary pipe when the safe got in the way.

He said crews were unsure what the heavy object was, at first.

"We didn't know what it was until we had gotten it out, placed it out and then started cleaning it off, you could see the dial," he said.

Bellavia said the safe is technically owned by the synagogue since it was found on its property.

The safe weighs about a ton-and-a-half, or 3,000 pounds.

Crew members estimate the safe originated in the 1900s.