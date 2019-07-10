Police look for suspect in Rogers Park sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman home early Tuesday morning after she got off a train in Rogers Park, and then sexually assaulted her.

Surveillance photos show the suspect around 1:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of West Lunt Ave.

The man was described as in his twenties; 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet 10, inches tall, with a skinny, athletic build.

The man was wearing a black, leather jacket with the words "tin cup" on the upper-right sleeve, black pants and light brown, suede dress shoes. He was also carrying an oversized red or maroon backpack.

Area North detectives are asking for help to identify the suspect.