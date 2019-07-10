Midday Fix: Taking a look at the new documentary-Black Girls Cheer

Dr. Sharita Richardson, Founder of Black Girls Cheer

Tim Heitmann, Founder/CEO at Double Good

Event:

Black Girls Cheer, a Documentary Screening

July 13

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

 University of Chicago’s Ida Noyes Hall

1212 East 59th St.

*Registration for event is sold out*

'Black Girls Cheer,' a landmark documentary produced by Double Good, will make its Chicago Premiere. The documentary follows the creation of an organization that provides a platform to give voice and visibility to cheerleaders of color. The event is co-hosted by local Chicago All Star Cheer gym the Technique Gems.

