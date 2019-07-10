Lunchbreak: Salmon alla Puttanesca

Posted 12:45 PM, July 10, 2019, by

Executive Chef Jose Torres

Italian Village Restaurants – The Village

71 West Monroe Street

Chicago, IL 60603

https://italianvillage-chicago.com/

Recipe:

Yield: 2 servings

  • 2 8oz Atlantic Salmon filets
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp capers
  • ½ cup pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 tbsp pesto sauce
  • ½ tbsp chopped garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup white wine

Directions:

  1. Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Place in small mixing bowl.
  2. Cut Kalamata olives in to halves.
  3. Combine tomatoes, capers, olives, pesto, garlic and white wine in bowl, to create puttanesca sauce.
  4. On a gas grill, oil grates and heat to 400 degrees.
  5. Brush 1 Tbsp olive oil on salmon, season with salt and pepper – grill to desired temp.
  6. In a sautépan heat 1 Tbsp olive oil over high heat, add puttanesca sauce. Cook for 2 minutes.
  7. Serve over sautéed escarole or grilled vegetables.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.