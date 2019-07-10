Lunchbreak: Salmon alla Puttanesca
Executive Chef Jose Torres
Italian Village Restaurants – The Village
71 West Monroe Street
Chicago, IL 60603
https://italianvillage-chicago.com/
Recipe:
Yield: 2 servings
- 2 8oz Atlantic Salmon filets
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 tbsp capers
- ½ cup pitted kalamata olives
- 2 tbsp pesto sauce
- ½ tbsp chopped garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup white wine
Directions:
- Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Place in small mixing bowl.
- Cut Kalamata olives in to halves.
- Combine tomatoes, capers, olives, pesto, garlic and white wine in bowl, to create puttanesca sauce.
- On a gas grill, oil grates and heat to 400 degrees.
- Brush 1 Tbsp olive oil on salmon, season with salt and pepper – grill to desired temp.
- In a sautépan heat 1 Tbsp olive oil over high heat, add puttanesca sauce. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Serve over sautéed escarole or grilled vegetables.