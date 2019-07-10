Lightfoot and business groups promise to protect undocuments immigrants

CHICAGO–Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago business groups are taking steps to protect undocumented immigrants in the city.

They say Chicago will not help federal agents track them down.

“It’s not about being confrontational with the Trump administration, but it’s 100% about being supportive of our immigrant community,” said Lightfoot at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Chicago, with its status as a Sanctuary City, has drawn criticism from President Donald Trump and his Justice Department.

But the mayor says her focus is the children.

“A lot of these issues regarding immigration and the fear and uncertainty about what’s happening is falling disproportionately and harshly on our children,” Lightfoot said.

“What this is doing is scaring restauranteurs and scaring team members,” said Sam Toia of the Illinois Restaurant Association.

Toia and other prominent business and health leaders announced their unwavering support for Chicago’s immigrant communities.

Critics of the federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants have called the plan heavy-handed and poorly executed.