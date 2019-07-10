LaMond Pope looks ahead to the 2nd half of the White Sox season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was a healthy amount of positivity generated by the White Sox in the first half of their third rebuilding season.

A 42-44 record has no one claiming that a playoff run is ahead, but steady progress by the younger players and a few surprises have the White Sox showing their most promise since the start of their rebuild in 2017.

Newly named Chicago Tribune beat writer LaMond Pope appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team's performance so far and look ahead to the first half with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday evening.

