Endangered 79-year-old man missing from Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Police are asking for help to locate a 79-year-old man with physical and cognitive impairments, which place him at risk.

Mariano Tello was last seen leaving his home, 100 Murphy Drive in Romeoville, at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and was heading to 313 S. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. He was driving a green 2016 Kia Soul SUV with an Illinois license plate.

Tello is 5 feet, 6 inches, 195 pounds and walks with a cane. He was wearing a white hat, blue polo shirt with black and white stripes and beige pants.

The Romeoville Police Department asks that anyone who has information about Tello’s whereabouts to call them at (815) 886-7219