COPA releases video of West Side police-involved shooting that left man dead

Posted 5:22 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, July 10, 2019

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a series of videos from a police-involved shooting in May on the city’s West Side.

Police said they exchanged gunfire twice with 26-year-old Sharell Brown in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue on May 3.

The first exchange happened after officers approached Brown and spotted a weapon. He ran and officers caught up with him again, leading to a second exchange of gunfire. Brown was killed in that exchange.

On Wednesday, a Chicago police spokesman noted the COPA report did not request the officer be relieved of his police powers and are awaiting a use of force recommendation from the agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.