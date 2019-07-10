COPA releases video of West Side police-involved shooting that left man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a series of videos from a police-involved shooting in May on the city’s West Side.

Police said they exchanged gunfire twice with 26-year-old Sharell Brown in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue on May 3.

The first exchange happened after officers approached Brown and spotted a weapon. He ran and officers caught up with him again, leading to a second exchange of gunfire. Brown was killed in that exchange.

On Wednesday, a Chicago police spokesman noted the COPA report did not request the officer be relieved of his police powers and are awaiting a use of force recommendation from the agency.