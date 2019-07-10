Coastin’ the Country: Raging Waves Waterpark wave pool gets behind the scenes look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE, Ill. — Wave pools have existed since the 19th century, and they have been in the U.S. since the 1960s.

Marcus Leshock went behind the scenes of a wave pool at Raging Waves Waterpark to see how these waves are generated.

Wave pools used to have paddles in the water that would create waves. That practice eventually was replaced by a newer method where waves are made by air in huge blowers.

Air blows at about 250 mph to move push air out into the water, and also sucking water in to create the waves.

This new method also allows the waves to change the pattern and intensity in the pool. Parallel waves are classic rolling waves. Diamond patterned waves crash together in middle of the pool and create a 6 foot variation from top to bottom.