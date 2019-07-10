Alligators not the only exotic animals found in Chicago

CHICAGO —While the Humboldt Park lagoon alligator is getting a lot of attention, finding unusual or exotic animals is nothing new for Chicago’s Animal Care and Control team.

In recent years, they’ve been called in to remove everything from a peacock or a pot-bellied pig. While the unusual sightings can cause some excitement experts remind people that often these animals start as illegal or unwanted pets who grow beyond their owner’s ability to care for them.

In 2011, Cook County Animal Control officers found two kinkajous in Berwyn. They’re a relative of the raccoon typically found in tropical rain forests who have the ability to turn their feet backwards to run easily in either direction. They were taken to an animal sanctuary in Wisconsin.

Chicago Animal Care and Control reminds those with an interest in animals that there are plenty of dogs and cats in need of a good home. Adoption fees are waived for cats 6 months and over through the end of the month and on July 20 & 21 fees are waived on both dogs and cats six months and older for an adoption event.

More info: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cacc.html