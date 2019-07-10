Alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon spotted overnight as search continues for animal

CHICAGO — The alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon was spotted overnight as crews continue their attempt to capture the animal.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Tuesday that a 4-5 foot alligator is living in the lagoon at one of the city’s most popular parks.

Officials couldn’t say how the creature got there, but the likely scenario is that someone owned him and dumped him in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, once it got too big.

UPDATE – We've independently confirmed the alligator is in the lagoon and state reptile specialists say its between 4 and 5 feet long. The reptile will be humanely trapped tonight and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 9, 2019

Officials say alligator traps have been placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed.

The city’s Animal Care and Control workers, state conservation officers and alligator experts with the “Chicago Herpetological Society” are all involved in catching the reptile. They’ve been using canoes to search the lagoon and set the traps with various types of food inside.

Experts say it could take days, or even weeks, to catch the gator.

Guglielmi says when the animal is captured, it’ll be “relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation.”

The alligator was first spotted Tuesday morning by photographer Ren Horst-Ruiz who was taking pictures with clients.