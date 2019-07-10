× All six Chicago stars play in the American League’s All-Star Game win

CLEVELAND – Results are desired, but not required to have a good time at the Midsummer Classic.

For many players, the hope is to get a chance to play in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, even if just for an at-bat or an inning. All six Chicago All-Stars got that chance on Tuesday, with four of them coming off the bench of the bullpen at Progressive Field.

Cubs shortstop Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras started the game and each got two at-bats while Kris Bryant came in as a substitute in left field. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and James McCann got in as well, while Lucas Giolito pitched a scoreless inning.

The three south siders were apart of a 4-3 American League victory, extending the league’s winning streak in the All-Star Game to seven.

McCann was the only player among the group to pick up a hit, as his single helped the American League add their third run of the night in the seventh inning. This came in the catcher’s first at-bat in his first All-Star Game, which has come during a breakout first season with the White Sox.

Three innings earlier, Lucas Giolito had a strong first outing in the All-Star Game in the fourth. After surrendering a walk to the Braves’ Freddie Freeman to start the inning, he struck out the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger then got a pair of ground outs to finish the frame in 13 pitches.

Jose Abreu, who was in his third All-Star Game, appeared in the eighth but ended the inning with a double play.

The weather was nice this time. pic.twitter.com/PO6aqaGA9d — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ players caught a number of boos from the Indians’ fans as they were introduced before the game and at the plate. Perhaps that’s due to some hard feelings from the 2016 World Series in which each All-Star made a major contribution to the team’s World Series title.

Unfortunately for the Cubs’ hitters, there was little to speak of during their plate appearances. Baez and Contreras each struck out, with the catcher grounding out to end the second while the shortstop flew out to end the third.

Bryant struck out in his only plate appearance in the sixth.

While success was varied, at least all of Chicago’s All-Stars got the chance to play, making the trip to Cleveland a worthwhile one this week.